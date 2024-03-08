The L.A. Times B2B Publishing Team is excited to announce our third annual Orange County Visionaries magazine. This publication will provide insightful coverage of trends and key business updates across diverse sectors, including Banking and Finance, Commercial Real Estate, Healthcare, Professional Services, as well as Education and Non-Profit.

We invite readers and organizations to nominate professionals who exemplify exceptional leadership qualities within their industries and organizations, while making a significant impact on communities in Orange County. The B2B publishing executive committee will select senior-level executives based on the following criteria:



Professional accomplishments spanning the past 12-24 months.

Leadership roles held within and outside of their respective organizations, along with the impact they have made.

Contributions to their industry, organization, and community throughout their careers.

Involvement in board memberships, non-profit work, and affiliations.

There is no cost associated with submitting nominations. However, due to limited space, we can only profile three individuals from each organization. The nomination opportunity is available to leaders based in or doing business in Orange County.

You may contact Karren Adamyan at (626) 347-8673 or at karren.adamyan@latimes.com for any issues with the submission.

Use the form below to nominate. Early submissions are highly encouraged.

*Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the nomination form once submitted. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team prior to being published in this supplement. Do not submit information that is subject to change or confidential.

Individuals selected by the B2B Publishing team will be notified of their inclusion approximately 45 days prior to publication.