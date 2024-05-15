LDR22 – And its Founder Lucio Di Rosa – Hope to Redefine the L.A. Fashion Experience

What do you get when you take someone with 20-plus years of experience in the “hautest” of haute couture Italian fashion and launch them into the world of Los Angeles? If you are lucky, it looks something like LDR22 , the newest concept from fashion maverick Lucio Di Rosa .

The Tuscan-born, self-described fashion and lifestyle “matchmaker” Di Rosa has a long career in high-end fashion houses, including Armani and Versace, where he worked with exclusive celebrity clientele, connecting them with the best of what the companies had to offer.

Now, he brings that concierge-level service to Los Angeles at his LDR 22 “Villa,” a unique showroom-become-home where Di Rosa’s clients get a feeling for his personal loves, including a passion for design and art. “”Many other showrooms are corporate, and that was one thing that I knew I didn’t want to create,” he said.

LDR22’s Los Angeles showroom.

Indeed, entering the Los Angeles showroom is like visiting Di Rosa’s home, complete with a kitchen, hand-selected Fornasetti furniture and original artwork, the latter of which he developed a passion for from his grandfather, a Sicilian painter.

Despite the creature comforts, LDR22 (which features a second location in Milan) is also a bustling business, providing high-end clients with dressings, marketing, fashion show coordination, content creation and more. In their words, LDR22 is “connecting the dots between brands and the entertainment industry.”

Actress Zoe Saldana, a client of Di Rosa’s, said that “Lucio has a unique style that makes him stand out wherever he goes. His impeccable taste is incomparable.

“Aside from his undeniable talent, Lucio is a kind man,” she continued. “He navigates the world of fashion, which can be cold at times, with ease and warmth – even in the most hectic of moments.”

VIDEO | 00:06 LDR22 @ Cannes LDR22 suite at The Carlton in Cannes reflects Lucio’s vision and “his home” concept. Lucio brought the atmosphere and energy of his Los Angeles and Milan villas to the French Riviera, creating a unique luxury experience for brands and stylists. Lucio’s attention to detail are represented throughout the space, showcasing these incredible brands. The “Shoe Island” is a perfect example of Lucio’s visionary mindset and passion for art, interior and fashion.

Di Rosa’s experience in Hollywood is nothing new, having coordinated many viral red-carpet moments at awards shows and helping dress A-list talent. Said Petra Flannery, a top celebrity stylist, “Lucio is a dream to work with. He has an innate way of connecting people because he understands his clients and their brands.

:He definitely can impact a brand’s visibility, resulting in countless fashion moments,” she added.

His long history in fashion also brings a European fashion sensibility to California.

“”My background with iconic fashion houses and amazing fabric makers has afforded me the opportunity to understand what I want to offer the clients who enter my showroom,” he said.

While his background is in style, Di Rosa considers himself – and his brand – “more than just styling.”

LDR’s showroom in Milan. (Eric Michael Roy)

“This is creating an open space that allows for creativity and evolution,” he said. He also adds that he cannot do it alone - his dedicated team is right by his side, sharing in – and adding to – the overall LDR22 vision.

“Everyone here is supporting a broader vision,” said Di Rosa. “In [my] past it was all about working for a leader, but here it was important for me to create a team where we are collaborating together to create something bigger than just a single person – I am obsessed with the well-being of my staff.”

Ultimately, he says, LDR22 is about connection, comfort, and communication with clients.

“My entire business is based on relationships,” said Di Rosa. “We are creating an experience for my clients that is beyond business – we are sharing a dream.”

