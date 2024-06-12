L.A. Times B2B is excited to introduce a new FREE International Film Incentive Directory publishing as part of The Envelope twice a year. The first issue date is Thursday, October 10. The Envelope is the preeminent source of entertainment news for industry leaders that is distributed to L.A. Times subscribers and entertainment guilds, like the Producers Guild of America (PGA), SAG-AFTRA, BAFTA and others. The directory will also appear online at latimes.com/b2b.

To appear in this FREE directory, please fill out the form below with your pertinent details. The information provided is subject to editing by the B2B Publishing team. Do not submit information that is confidential or subject to change. Please note that L.A. Times B2B Publishing staff will NOT be able to make corrections or revisions to the form once submitted.

All submissions are due Wednesday, August 14, 2024 by 5:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

The International Film Incentive Directory is published by L.A. Times B2B and does not involve the editorial staff of the Los Angeles Times.

Contact us at b2bpublishing@latimes.com with any questions or issues with the submission form.

