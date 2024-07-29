Discover the Perfect LG Refrigerator for Your Home

LG is globally renowned for its innovative and high-quality home appliances. With a commitment to enhancing the everyday lives of consumers, LG consistently delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish designs, and reliable performance across its product range. LG has established itself as a trusted name in households worldwide.

LG refrigerators come in a wide range of sizes and finishes designed to complement your home and kitchen’s decor while meeting your cooling needs. Renowned for their reliability, as rated by Consumer Reports, LG refrigerators are a top choice for any household.

Discover some of these exceptional LG models , now available at significant discounts, and elevate your kitchen experience today.

French Door Refrigerators

25 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator

Discounted price: $1,299.00

Original price: $2,099.00

Check out the 25 cu.ft. French Door Refrigerator, offering a spacious 25 cu.ft. capacity to stock up on all your favorites. With a 33” width and a fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish, it’s easy to clean with just a quick wipe. Enjoy peace of mind with Smart Diagnosis™ for phone support on any issue, and keep your food fresher longer with the Multi-Air Flow System.

25 cu. ft. Smart wi-Fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator

Discounted price: $1,899.00

Original price: $2,899.00

Furnish your kitchen with this 25 cu.ft. Smart Wi-Fi Enabled French Door Refrigerator. With its large capacity and 33” width, you can stock up on all your favorites effortlessly. The fingerprint and smudge-resistant finish makes cleaning a breeze, while the tall ice and water dispenser ensures convenience. The SpacePlus® Ice System provides ample ice without sacrificing storage space. Best of all, you can easily access your produce with two humidity-controlled crisper drawers and the Glide-N’Serve® Pantry Drawer.

Side-by-Side Refrigerators

27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™

Discounted price: $1,499.00

Original price: $2,221.00

Upgrade to this 27 cu.ft. Side-By-Side Door-in-Door® Refrigerator with Craft Ice™ and enjoy ample space for all your favorites. Customize the Door-in-Door® adjustable shelves to suit your needs, and benefit from dual ice makers, including slow-melting Craft Ice™, ensuring you never run out. With no visible dispenser or controls on the doors, it adds a sleek, minimalist style to your kitchen.

27 cu. ft. Side-By-Side InstaView® Refrigerator

Discounted price: $1,499.00

Original price: $2,221.00

If you like to stare into the refrigerator without opening it, discover the 27 cu.ft. Side-By-Side InstaView® Refrigerator. Its large capacity lets you stock up on all your favorites, while the InstaView window allows you to peek inside with a knock, keeping the door closed. Enjoy a sleek, minimalist design with hidden controls and dual ice makers, including slow-melting Craft Ice™. The Smooth Touch Ice Dispenser with UVnano™ ensures cleanliness, and the Cool Guard metal interior keeps groceries cold with a premium look.

Bottom Freezers

26 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Discounted price: $1,699.00

Original price: $2,199.00

Get this 26 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator to upgrade your kitchen. Enjoy a large capacity, easy-to-clean fingerprint-resistant finish, and freshness with Door Cooling+ and Multi-Air Flow. Features two humidity crispers and is rated Energy Star Most Efficient 2020.

15 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator

Discounted price: $1,299.00

Original price: $1,499.00

If you need something smaller to fit into your kitchen, explore the 15 cu.ft. Bottom Freezer Refrigerator, offering ample space with its 15 cu.ft. capacity. Featuring Door Cooling⁺ for consistent temperature, a reversible door for flexible installation, and bright ceiling LED lighting. The Multi-Air Flow Freshness System ensures optimal conditions to keep your food fresh.

Top Freezers

18 cu.ft Garage Ready Top Freezer refrigerator

Discounted price: $649.00

Original price: $777.00

This 18 cu.ft. Garage-Ready Top Freezer Refrigerator is perfect for any space. The fridge features a large capacity and a premium interior design. The Multi-Air Flow System ensures your food stays fresh longer, while the fresh produce bin and easy-reach organization make storage a breeze. With a reversible door and ENERGY STAR® certification, it’s both versatile and energy-efficient.

20 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator

Discounted price: $649.00

Original price: $777.00

Designed with a spacious 20 cu.ft. capacity and a reversible door for versatile placement, enjoy the bright, premium LED refrigerator lights and the option to add an ice maker (LK65C) with this 20 cu.ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator. Rated Energy Star Most Efficient 2020, this refrigerator combines efficiency and convenience, making it a great addition to any kitchen.

Kimchi & Speciality Refrigerators

11.7 cu. ft. Kimchi/Specialty Food Refrigerator

Discounted price: $2,599.00

Preserve specialty food with the 11.7 cu.ft. Kimchi/Specialty Food Refrigerator, featuring multiple convertible temperature zones and Multi-Air Flow Cooling with 6 temperature sensors. The Cooling Care system with Freshness Guards ensures precise temperature control, while 10 storage bins provide ample space. Maintain fresh-tasting ingredients for your meals longer with the Inverter Linear Compressor.

7 cu. ft. Single Door Refrigerator

Discounted price: $544.00

Need a refrigerator to fit into your den, living room, or dining area, this 7 cu.ft. Single Door Refrigerator, featuring a contemporary design and easy-reach organization is perfect for small spaces. With a fresh produce bin and bright LED lighting, this Energy Star® certified refrigerator offers both style and efficiency. Perfect for any space, it provides ample storage while keeping your food fresh and accessible.

Enjoy The Benefits Of LG Refrigerators In Your Home

LG refrigerators provide exceptional benefits for any home. Their energy-efficient technologies help lower your utility bills and reduce environmental impact. With advanced features like SmartThinQ® for smart home integration and InstaView™ Door-in-Door® for convenience and energy savings, LG refrigerators stand out in your kitchen. Renowned for their durability and reliability, they are built with high-quality materials and receive top ratings from Consumer Reports. Innovative storage solutions, including adjustable shelves, customizable bins, and special compartments, ensure your food stays organized and fresh.