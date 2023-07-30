Top Accounting and Business Advisory Firms 2023

L.A. Times B2B Publishing is proud to present the inaugural “Top 30 Accounting and Business Advisory Firms,” a list of the 30 leading firms in Los Angeles County. The list is ranked by the number of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs) in Los Angeles County offices. To compile the list, B2B Publishing surveyed local, regional and national firms and asked them to provide information about the number of CPAs, accounting professionals and total employees in their local offices. Participation was voluntary and there were no fees attached. Some firms may have qualified for the list, but declined to provide information. These leading accounting firms employ more than 3,000 CPAs in their local offices and total employment exceeds 9,000. All efforts were made to ensure the accuracy of the list, but errors and omissions are possible due to the constantly shifting nature of the industry.

