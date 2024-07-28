Top local executive: Kory Stoehr, Tax Market Managing Principal and Practice Leader
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 97
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 308
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 340
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Life Sciences
Number of offices firmwide: 75
Year established: 1910
Primary Los Angeles County location: 515 S. Flower St., 47th Floor, Los Angeles 90071
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL