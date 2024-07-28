bpm.com

Top local executive: David Jorgensen, Partner in Charge, South Coast Region

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 17

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 34

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 45

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Wealth Management, HR Consulting, Managed IT Services, IT Security, Cybersecurity, ESG, Outsourced Accounting

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Blockchain and Digital Assets, Consumer Business, Life Science, Professional Services, Wine and Agribusiness

Number of offices firmwide: 17

Year established: 1986

Primary Orange County location: 36 Technology Drive, Irvine 92618

Headquarter(s): San Francisco, CA

