cbiz.com

Top local executive: Paul Nation, Senior Managing Director

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 15

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 53

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 62

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Forensic, Litigation Support, Family Office, Infrastructure and Project Advisory

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Life Sciences

Number of offices firmwide: 127

Year established: 1978

Primary Orange County location: 2010 Main St., Suite 250, Irvine 92614

Headquarter(s): Cleveland, OH

