Top local executive: Mark Kruspodin, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 19
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 37
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 59
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: CAS (Client Advisory Services), Employee Benefit Plan Audits, Wealth Management
Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Construction, Professional Services, Manufacturing & Distribution
Number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1990
Primary Los Angeles County location: 21600 W. Oxnard St., Suite 2000, Woodland Hills 91367
Secondary Los Angeles County location: 9171 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 555, Beverly Hills 90210
Headquarter(s): Woodland Hills, CA