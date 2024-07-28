dk.cpa

Top local executive: Mark Kruspodin, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 19

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 37

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 59

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: CAS (Client Advisory Services), Employee Benefit Plan Audits, Wealth Management

Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Construction, Professional Services, Manufacturing & Distribution

Number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1990

Primary Los Angeles County location: 21600 W. Oxnard St., Suite 2000, Woodland Hills 91367

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 9171 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 555, Beverly Hills 90210

Headquarter(s): Woodland Hills, CA

