ey.com

Top local executive: Mary Garrett, Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 179

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 389

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 633

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Number of offices firmwide: 728

Year established: 1989

Primary Orange County location: 1801 Von Karman Ave., Suite 1700, Irvine 92612

Headquarter(s): London, United Kingdom

