Top local executive: Stephan Wasserman, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 56
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 128
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 155
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Forensic Accounting, Litigation Support, Business Valuation
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Number of offices firmwide: 5
Year established: 1979
Primary Los Angeles County location: 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1300, Los Angeles 90067
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA