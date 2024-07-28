gursey.com

Top local executive: Stephan Wasserman, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 56

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 128

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 155

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Forensic Accounting, Litigation Support, Business Valuation

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 5

Year established: 1979

Primary Los Angeles County location: 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1300, Los Angeles 90067

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA