Top local executive: Robert Watts, Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 14
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 22
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 26
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Forensic Accounting, Litigation Support, Business Valuation
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Hospitality, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Number of offices firmwide: 5
Year established: 1979
Primary Orange County location: 2211 Michelson Drive, Suite 650, Irvine 92612
Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA