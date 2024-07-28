gursey.com

Top local executive: Robert Watts, Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 14

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 22

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 26

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Forensic Accounting, Litigation Support, Business Valuation

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Hospitality, Legal, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 5

Year established: 1979

Primary Orange County location: 2211 Michelson Drive, Suite 650, Irvine 92612

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

