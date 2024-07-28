Top local executive: Wayne R. Pinnell, Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Orange County: 50
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 76
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 88
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: PCAOB Audit, SEC consulting, International Tax
Industries served: Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Tech
Other industries served: Life Sciences
Number of offices firmwide: 2
Year established: 1988
Primary Orange County location: 300 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine 92618
Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA