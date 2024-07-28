hwcpa.com

Top local executive: Wayne R. Pinnell, Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 50

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 76

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 88

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: PCAOB Audit, SEC consulting, International Tax

Industries served: Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Tech

Other industries served: Life Sciences

Number of offices firmwide: 2

Year established: 1988

Primary Orange County location: 300 Spectrum Center Drive, Suite 300, Irvine 92618

Headquarter(s): Irvine, CA

