hcvt.com

Top local executive: Scott Stephenson, Tax Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 77

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 170

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 236

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Other industries served: Private Equity; High Net Worth Individuals and Family Offices; Healthcare & Life Sciences; Manufacturing, Retail & Distribution; Media & Entertainment; and Affordable Housing

Number of offices firmwide: 12

Year established: 1991

Primary Orange County location: 18565 Jamboree Road, Fourth Floor, Irvine 92612

Headquarter(s): West Los Angeles, CA

