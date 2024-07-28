kpmg.com

Top local executive: Mark Clemens, Office Managing Partner

Number of CPAs in Orange County: 84

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Orange County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 409

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Orange County: 466

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax

Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech

Number of offices firmwide: 95

Year established: 1897

Primary Orange County location: 20 Pacifica, Suite 700, Irvine 92618

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

