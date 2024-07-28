weaver.com

Top local executive: Sindhu Rajesh, Executive Partner, Alternative Investments

Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 51

Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 98

Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 114

Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A, Tax

Other accounting services offered: Client Accounting and CFO Advisory Services

Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech

Other industries served: Investment Funds

Number of offices firmwide: 21

Year established: 1950

Primary Los Angeles County location: 21800 Oxnard St., Suite 700, Woodland Hills 91367

Secondary Los Angeles County location: 100 W. Walnut St., Seventh Floor, Pasadena 91124

Headquarter(s): Houston, TX

