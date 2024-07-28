Top local executive: Sindhu Rajesh, Executive Partner, Alternative Investments
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 51
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 98
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 114
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Client Accounting and CFO Advisory Services
Industries served: Financial, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Tech
Other industries served: Investment Funds
Number of offices firmwide: 21
Year established: 1950
Primary Los Angeles County location: 21800 Oxnard St., Suite 700, Woodland Hills 91367
Secondary Los Angeles County location: 100 W. Walnut St., Seventh Floor, Pasadena 91124
Headquarter(s): Houston, TX