Top local executive: Sean McFerson, President/Managing Partner
Number of CPAs in Los Angeles County: 45
Number of accounting professionals (including CPAs) in Los Angeles County, excluding support staff and other non-accounting lines of business: 85
Number of employees (including Accounting Professionals, support staff and all other employees) in Los Angeles County: 105
Accounting services offered: Advisory, Audit, Business Management, Estate Planning, Internal Audit, M&A, Tax
Other accounting services offered: Cybersecurity, Outsourced Accounting Services, Succession Planning, SALT Compliance, Cost Segregation, International, Employee Retention, Employee Benefit Plans, Nonprofit and Compliance Audits, Tax Credits and Compliance, Wealth Management
Industries served: Entertainment, Financial, Healthcare, Hospitality, Legal, Manufacturing, Nonprofit, Real Estate, Retail, Tech
Other industries served: Automotive, Construction, Energy, Professional Services, Transportation, Trade, Maritime, Wholesale and Distribution
Number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1926
Primary Los Angeles County location: 3780 Kilroy Airport Way, Suite 600, Long Beach 90806
Headquarter(s): Long Beach, CA