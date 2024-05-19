Primary Southern California Office: 555 First St., San Fernando, CA 91340
Secondary Southern California Office: 3633 E. Inland Empire Blvd., Suite 800, Ontario, CA 91764
Year Established: 1974
Headquarter(s): San Fernando, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $533,706,000
2022 Total Revenue: $442,247,000
Total Number of Employees: 375
Number of Offices in Southern California: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 6
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality
Other Property Types: K12 and Higher Education, Correctional Facilities, Civic Properties (Civic Centers, Police Stations, Community Centers, & Libraries), Aviation
Top Active Projects: James A. Musick Jail - Orange County Sheriff Department, John H. Francis Poly Technic High School Comprehensive Modernization - LAUSD, Avenue 34 Apartment Residences - The Pinyon Group
Top Local Executive(s): Dave Cavecche - Chief Executive Officer & Andy Buerk - President
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.