Primary Southern California Office: 5800 Bristol Parkway, Suite 640, Culver City, CA 90230
Year Established: 1938
Headquarter(s): Dallas, TX
2023 Total Revenue: $40,127,612
2022 Total Revenue: $12,289,257
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 35
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 70
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 18
Property Types: Office
Other Property Types:
Top Active Projects: BUR Hollywood Burbank Airport Replacement Terminal, LGB Long Beach Airport Landside Improvements, Vantage Data Centers AZ12 & AZ13
Top Local Executive(s): Brent Kelley - Managing Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.