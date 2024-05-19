Primary Southern California Office: 900 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 2400, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Secondary Southern California Office: 18111 Von Karman Ave., Suite 1000, Irvine, CA 92612
Year Established: 1917
Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL
2023 Transaction Volume: $15,718,227,144
2023 Sales Volume: $7,545,670,372
2023 Lease Volume: $8,172,556,772
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 162
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 550
Number of Southern California Offices: 5
Number of Offices Firmwide: 400
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Other Property Types: Life Sciences, Education
Top Local Executive(s):
Matt Chatham - Regional President
Cody Cannon - Managing Principal
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.