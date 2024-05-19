delamoconstruction.com

Primary Southern California Office: 23840 Madison St., Torrance, CA 90505

Year Established: 1972

Headquarter(s): Torrance, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $145,000,000

2022 Total Revenue: $227,000,000

Total Number of Employees: 107

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 1

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Data Center, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Institutional, Education

Top Active Projects: Holocaust Museum LA

Top Local Executive(s): Steve Donahue - Principal