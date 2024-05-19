Primary Southern California Office: 333 S. Grand Ave., Suite 2900, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1917
Headquarter(s): Omaha, NE
2023 Total Revenue: $32,500,000
2022 Total Revenue: $30,500,000
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 27
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 74
Number of Offices in Southern California: 1
Number of Offices Firmwide: 40
Property Types: Office, Medical, Data Center, Land
Other Property Types: Universities, Transportation, Research, Cultural, Institutional, Justice facilities
Top Active Projects: Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Orange County Sanitation Headquarters Complex, Puente Hills Regional Park and Environmental Justice Center
Top Local Executive(s): Trip Grant - Managing Principal
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.