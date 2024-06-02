hlw.design

Primary Southern California Office: 1437 Fourth St., Fourth Floor, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Year Established: 1885

Headquarter(s): New York, NY

2023 Total Revenue: $5,400,000

2022 Total Revenue: $5,300,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 6

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 40

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 8

Property Types: Office, Multifamily, Hospitality

Top Active Projects: Confidential Toy Company, Confidential Tech Client - Playa Vista, Luzzatto Depot – Atlas Residential

Top Local Executive(s): Sejal Sonani - Principal, Managing Director CA and Louise Sharp - Principal

*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

