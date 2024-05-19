Primary Southern California Office: 3546 Concours St., Ontario, CA 91764
Secondary Southern California Office: 633 W. Fifth St., Third Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Year Established: 1940
Headquarter(s): Ontario, CA
2023 Total Revenue: $97,923,845
2022 Total Revenue: $87,565,284
Total Number of Licensed Architects: 19
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 253
Number of Offices in Southern California: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 6
Property Types: Medical
Other Property Types: Education, Community + Culture
Top Active Projects: Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Design-Build team: Hensel Phelps + HMC Architects + CO Architects ), California State University, Fullerton, Student Housing Phase 5
Top Local Executive(s): Brian Staton - President & CEO
*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.