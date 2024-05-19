Primary Southern California Office: 23670 Hawthorne Blvd., Suite 100, Torrance, CA 90505
Year Established: 2002
Headquarter(s): South Bay, CA
2023 Transaction Volume: $279,100,000
2023 Sales Volume: $276,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $3,100,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 25
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 6
Number of Southern California Offices: 2
Number of Offices Firmwide: 2
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land
Other Property Types: Institutional
Top Local Executive(s):
Meny Atias - Chief Executive Officer
Jason DuFault - Managing Director
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.