marmol-radziner.com

Primary Southern California Office: 12210 Nebraska Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90025

Year Established: 1989

Headquarter(s): Los Angeles, CA

2023 Total Revenue: $29,100,000

2022 Total Revenue: $27,400,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 11

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 102

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 3

Property Types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Residential

Educational

Top Active Projects: Cross Creek Ranch Malibu, The Residences at Sportsmen’s Lodge, 9600 Wilshire Beverly Hills

Top Local Executive(s): Leo Marmol - Managing Partner and Ron Radziner - Design Partner