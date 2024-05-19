Primary Southern California Office: 10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1405, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Secondary Southern California Office: 500 Newport Center Drive, Suite 650, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Year Established: 1962
Headquarter(s): Minneapolis, MN
2023 Transaction Volume: $1,829,669,121
2023 Sales Volume: $1,829,669,121
2023 Lease Volume: N/A
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 11
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 20
Number of Southern California Offices: 3
Number of Offices Firmwide: 60
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Medical, Land
Other Property Types: BTR/SFR, Manufactured Housing, Student Housing
Top Local Executive(s):
Jeff Cox - Executive Managing Director
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.