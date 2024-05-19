som.com

Primary Southern California Office: 333 S. Grand Ave., Suite 3600, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Year Established: 1936

Headquarter(s): Chicago, IL

2023 Total Revenue: $34,200,000

2022 Total Revenue: $37,700,000

Total Number of Licensed Architects: 39

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 85

Number of Offices in Southern California: 1

Number of Offices Firmwide: 12

Property Types: Office, Multifamily, Hospitality

Other Property Types: Higher Education, Cultural, Civic & Government, Media, Transportation

Top Active Projects: LACMA, Radford Studio Center, Centro Westlake

Top Local Executive(s): Olin McKenzie - Design Partner and Paul Danna - Design Partner

*The above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

