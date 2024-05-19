2024’s Top General Contractors

In Southern California general contracting, Hensel Phelps leads the list with $1.21 billion in local revenue last year. The contractor’s major work includes a $1.2-billion project at LAX to redevelop American Airlines Terminals 4 and 5, a $1.1-billion project for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and a $500-million project for Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center.

It is followed by Swinerton Builders, which operates local offices in Downtown Los Angeles and Santa Ana, with $1.12 billion in Southern California revenue last year. Its major projects include Weingert Tower 1A, a permanent supportive housing development in Downtown Los Angeles.

New York-based Turner Construction ranked third on the list. Notable local projects include a joint venture with AECOM to build the Intuit Dome in Inglewood that will serve as the Los Angeles Clippers’ home venue beginning later this year. It will open during the summer with concerts.

Overall, the 25 largest general contractors generated $12.5 billion in Southern California revenue last year. They employ more than 8,400 people across 60 local offices.