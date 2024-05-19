lasvn.com

Primary Southern California Office: 10940 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90024

Secondary Southern California Office: 15250 Ventura Blvd., Suite 500, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Year Established: 1987

Headquarter(s): Boston, MA

2023 Transaction Volume: $800,000,000

2023 Sales Volume: $680,000,000

2023 Lease Volume: $120,000,000

Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 139

Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 16

Number of Southern California Offices: 8

Number of Offices Firmwide: 220

Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land

Top Local Executive(s):

David Rich - Managing Partner