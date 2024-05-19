Primary Southern California Office: 10940 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1600, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Secondary Southern California Office: 15250 Ventura Blvd., Suite 500, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
Year Established: 1987
Headquarter(s): Boston, MA
2023 Transaction Volume: $800,000,000
2023 Sales Volume: $680,000,000
2023 Lease Volume: $120,000,000
Total Number of Licensed Commercial Real Estate Agents: 139
Total Number of Employees (including support staff and all other employees): 16
Number of Southern California Offices: 8
Number of Offices Firmwide: 220
Property Types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Data Center, Hospitality, Land
Top Local Executive(s):
David Rich - Managing Partner
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.