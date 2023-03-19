New Transportation Funding is Part of a Historic Period of State Investment in Transit and Passenger Rail

Earlier this year, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an award of more than $2.5 billion to 16 ongoing public transportation projects in the first wave of a historic infusion of state funding to expand transit and passenger rail service throughout the state, helping to cut planet-warming pollution.

“The projects funded represent critical transportation and will provide alternatives to driving with access to a modernized, public transit system,” said Governor Newsom.

“California is unwavering in our commitment to our world-leading climate agenda, including record levels of investments in public transportation projects to electrify fleets, expand and improve service, and spark ridership growth.”

The funding announcement is part of a larger, multi-year, multi-billion dollar investment to upgrade the state’s transit system to enhance mobility options, improve service, and reduce overdependence on driving. The grants are administered by the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) as part of the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program (TIRCP).

“These historic investments in transit and intercity rail projects will help get these transformative projects over the finish line and into operation so the people of California can enjoy more of the mobility, safety, environmental, and equity benefits that come with riding transit,” Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin said. “With billions of additional state investments in the pipeline, more upgrades are on the way - putting California transit agencies in a strong position to compete for significant federal infrastructure funding to deliver even more improvements.”

Projects receiving funding include:

• $600 million for LA Metro’s East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project to complete the 6.7-mile initial segment between Van Nuys/Orange Line and Van Nuys/San Fernando stations, scheduled by 2030. The project previously received $205 million in TIRCP funding.

• $407 million for the Inglewood Transit Connector, putting it at full funding. Scheduled to be completed in time for service to support the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the project previously received $95 million in TIRCP funding.

• $375 million for the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s BART Silicon Valley Phase II Extension project, which will bring BART service to downtown San Jose and Santa Clara. Scheduled to be completed in 2033, the project previously received $750 million in TIRCP funding.

• $367 million for the Peninsula Corridor Electrification project, which is electrifying Caltrain rail service and acquiring new electric multiple unit trains for improved and more frequent service. Scheduled to be completed in 2024, the project previously received $20 million in TIRCP funding.

• $142 million for the Valley Rail project, ensuring completion of nine project components stretching throughout the Altamont Corridor Express and San Joaquin service areas. The project, scheduled to open in phases beginning in 2025, previously received $900 million in TIRCP funding.

• $19 million for the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority’s West Valley Connector Bus Rapid Transit and Zero-Emission Bus Initiative, which will introduce a new 19-mile bus rapid transit system connecting Rancho Cucamonga, Ontario Airport, Ontario, Montclair, and Pomona. Scheduled to be completed in 2025, the project previously received $15 million in TIRCP funding.

In addition to the $2.54 billion announced for existing TIRCP projects, CalSTA will award another $1.14 billion to new transit projects and improvements at high-priority intersections where rail lines and public streets meet by the end of April, with billions more in funding over the next few years.

The announcement represents the first round of awards as part of a sixth cycle of TIRCP investments. With a total budget of nearly $25 billion, the 16 projects awarded funding received grants in previous TIRCP cycles, and the additional state resources will help fill funding gaps to complete construction while protecting and leveraging significant federal and local investments. California transit agencies have already received more than $2 billion in additional federal funding since the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act a little more than a year ago and are competing for billions more in competitive grant funding.

TIRCP has provided more than $9.1 billion in funding to nearly 100 projects since 2015, funded primarily from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, Cap-and- Trade program proceeds, and the General Fund.

L.A. Chamber Applauds the Move

Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Maria S. Salinas commented in February 2023 about the investment: “We applaud Governor Newson for awarding LA Metro $600 million in TIRCP dollars to fund the East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor project to help underserved communities in this region,” referring to the above-mentioned funding for the 6.7-mile initial segment between Van Nuys/Orange Line and Van Nuys/San Fernando stations.

“This award will help tap into state and federal resources to further multiply local tax dollars. Connecting these communities to transit will provide equitable access to our economy.”

Additional Projects Receiving Funding in the Five-County Region Include:

