Lit Trips: Cruise around Big Sur for these literary adventures along the coast

Big Sur isn’t a clearly demarcated space on the map so much as a general location in our collective state of California-dreaming. “Big Sur is very like Valhalla,” Hunter S. Thompson once wrote, “a place that a lot of people have heard of, and that very few can tell you anything about.” Roughly defined as west of the Santa Lucia Mountains, and stretching from around San Simeon to Carmel, this long slow unwinding region of rough-hewn, wind-sculpted scenery, stilt bridges, steep mountain roads and gnarly old hiking trails provides surprising and spectacular views, a couple of ridiculously overpriced gas stations, and an occasional clump of aluminum mailboxes attached to no identifiable home or driveway. Mainly, though, the Big Sur region doesn’t feel like entering a new place so much as leaving an old one behind — the one defined by jobs, responsibilities, tax accountants, social media pages and idiotic television programs. It’s where we leave behind whatever it is we’re supposed to be and enter another space altogether. In other words, Big Sur — and the nearby towns — have long been a home to writers and artists for a reason. And if you find yourself spending a lot of time there, it might turn out that you’re one of those artists yourself.