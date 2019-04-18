Cherríe Moraga’s memoir reconsiders ‘home’ in a post-colonial landscape

Thankfully, the same cannot be said of Mexico, her other ancestral land. Moraga recalls a trip with her parents to the country’s capital, where Elvira professes “her longing for the México of her past … she admitted that in 1939, she had not wanted to return to the Anglo world of the U.S.” Elvira’s regret is presaged by the prior day’s visit to a curandero, who cures her chronic hand rash — relieved by the admission of her sorrow as much as a prescribed tincture. On a solo trip to Mexico two summers later, Moraga faces her own relationship with the country: “I was not one of them and I was not gringa, but something/someone other than either.” Her mixed roots (Moraga’s father is white) bring the issue of her membership to the fore. The next morning, she decides to return to the land of her birth, rather than remain in that of her ancestors. “I left to go back to California to be Chicana.” California: that place of her prior struggles, that place with a shorter past, yet a place with the promise of home.