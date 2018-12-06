A poet, pro tennis and a year around the sun: 'The Circuit' by Rowan Ricardo Phillips

Phillips watched the Wimbledon Championships in English, not Spanish or Catalan, for the first time in years. He also realized that the twilight of his personal athletic standards may have been aligning with the decline of tennis’ giants: “I couldn’t describe the tennis I was watching despite having all the time in the world to do so and oh so wanting to make sense of seeing Federer fall, a beatable Serena, Nadal all but vanish into thin air, a mojo-less Djokovic fall down a rabbit hole, and Murray finally make it to the top of the mountain. I made myself the promise that someday I would. Someday, when I could walk again and my mind wasn’t saddled with sedatives, I would focus on a year and, like the players, follow the sun from beginning to end.” (Using their first names would completely change the pace of his writing).