'Big Bang' is a quixotic quasi-history of the wild years before JFK's assassination

It’s hard to explain the plot of “Big Bang,” because there really isn’t one; rather, there are dozens of plots, which Bowman juggles with an agility that’s breathtaking. The climax of the novel is the Kennedy assassination, and at times it seems as if Bowman is setting up some kind of elaborate conspiracy theory, but he resists any urge he might have had to concoct a bizarre fantasy. (As Bowman’s friend Jonathan Lethem notes in the novel’s introduction, the late author at one point became obsessed with 9/11 conspiracy theories.) The novel ends starkly, where it has to, with a country somehow even more confused than it had been in the decade prior.