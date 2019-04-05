Gareth Hinds' illustrated 'Iliad' follows the fights and follies of egomaniacal men

By way of chaotic page layouts that see irregular polygon panels charging here and there, Hinds’s gory war accounts recall Marvel’s Epic Illustrated magazine as much as they do aging frescoes. Scores of lives are lost in “The Iliad”’s thunderous confrontations — more so for the Greeks, who flounder against Troy without Achilles’ help. When he rejoins, it’s all the more gruesome. Hinds’ figure-drawing strengths are made known when the first spears are hoisted — battle sequences are awash in gouging and decapitations, with bearded, brawny warriors, in detailed scale-armor breastplates, brandishing swords and ornate shields. Teeth bared and faces bloodied, they leap and lunge at one another, encircled by single-stroke motion lines as horse-drawn chariots conjure clouds of dust. Even as Hinds excised some battles for length and clarity, it’s a bloodbath. Anything less would dishonor the sentiment so critical to Homer’s text.