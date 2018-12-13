How trees can be a bellwether for climate change — and what comes after

The book repurposes her scientific research as the raw reporting for a piece of narrative nonfiction. In the middle stretch of the book’s three section, Oakes turns to the second part of her research, in which she interviewed numerous Alaskans who were somehow tied to the yellow-cedar, and would be affected, financially or otherwise, by its decline. She follows a deliberate protocol that doesn’t allow her to introduce the scientific understanding she has about why the trees are dying, and what it might mean. It’s an approach geared at building a dataset and drawing conclusions through the patterns of experience that arise. The process is so repetitive that researchers like Oakes eventually hit what’s called the saturation point. After which, she could continue to interview people about yellow-cedars, but the conversations were unlikely to reveal any new overarching themes. As a reader, I hit the saturation point before she mentions the term on page 156.