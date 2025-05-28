The week’s bestselling books, June 1
Hardcover fiction
1. The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press: $30) An unlikely pair develops a life-altering bond.
2. Nightshade by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown & Co.: $30) The bestselling crime writer returns with a new cop on a mission, this time on Catalina Island.
3. James by Percival Everett (Doubleday: $28) An action-packed reimagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
4. Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen (Knopf: $30) Two Floridians are plunged into a mystery involving dark money and darker motives.
5. My Name Is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende (Ballantine Books: $30) A young writer in the late 1800s travels to South America to uncover the truth about her father.
6. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry (Berkley: $29) Two writers compete for the chance to tell the larger-than-life story of an heiress.
7. Spent by Alison Bechdel (Mariner Books: $32) The bestselling writer’s latest comic novel takes on capitalism and consumption.
8. My Friends by Fredrik Backman (Atria Books: $30) The bond between a group of teens 25 years earlier has a powerful effect on a budding artist.
9. The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig (Orbit: $30) A young prophet takes an impossible quest with the one knight whose future is beyond her sight.
10. Anima Rising by Christopher Moore (William Morrow: $30) The tale of a mad scientist, a famous painter and an undead woman’s journey of self-discovery.
Hardcover nonfiction
1. Original Sin by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Penguin Press: $32) Inside President Biden’s doomed decision to run for reelection and the hiding of his serious decline by his inner circle.
2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins (Hay House: $30) How to stop wasting energy on things you can’t control.
3. Who Knew by Barry Diller (Simon & Schuster: $30) A frank memoir from one of America’s top businessmen.
4. Is a River Alive? by Robert Macfarlane (W. W. Norton & Co.: $32) The naturalist explores rivers as living beings whose fate is tied with our own.
5. The Creative Act by Rick Rubin (Penguin: $32) The music producer on how to be a creative person.
6. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow (Penguin Press: $45) The Pulitzer-winning biographer explores the life of the celebrated American writer.
7. Notes to John by Joan Didion (Knopf: $32) Diary entries from the famed writer’s journal.
8. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $30) A call to renew a politics of plenty and abandon the chosen scarcities that have deformed American life.
9. One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This by Omar El Akkad (Knopf: $28) Reckoning with what it means to live in a West that betrays its fundamental values.
10. Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams (Flatiron Books: $33) An insider’s account of working at Facebook.
Paperback fiction
1. Martyr! by Kaveh Akbar (Vintage: $18)
2. All Fours by Miranda July (Riverhead Books: $19)
3. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco: $20)
4. The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley (Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster: $19)
5. The Paris Novel by Ruth Reichl (Random House Trade Paperbacks: $19)
6. I Who Have Never Known Men by Jacqueline Harpman (Transit Books: $17)
7. Orbital by Samantha Harvey (Grove Press: $17)
8. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (Harper Perennial: $19)
9. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper Perennial: $22)
10. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press: $22)
Paperback nonfiction
1. On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder (Crown: $12)
2. The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron (TarcherPerigee: $20)
3. The Body Keeps the Score by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk (Penguin: $19)
4. The Wager by David Grann (Vintage: $21)
5. Slouching Towards Bethlehem by Joan Didion (Farrar, Straus & Giroux: $18)
6. The Art Thief by Michael Finkel (Vintage: $18)
7. Catching the Big Fish by David Lynch (Tarcher: $20)
8. The Backyard Bird Chronicles by Amy Tan (Knopf: $36)
9. The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz (Amber-Allen: $13)
10. All About Love by bell hooks (Morrow: $17)
