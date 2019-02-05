‘Merchants of Truth’ tracks the twisting paths of BuzzFeed, New York Times, Washington Post and Vice

The role reversal between these four entities has further muddied the Fourth Estate’s future, media critics have speculated. If Vice and BuzzFeed haven’t solved the media consumer quandary of cratering circulation and vanishing audiences, then who could survive under these circumstances? The comebacks pulled off by the Times and Post may not be so rosy either. In “Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts,” Jill Abramson, the former executive editor of the New York Times, provides a vivid portrayal of these four companies as they navigate through an industry beholden to Facebook and Google and besieged by a president who has condemned them as “the enemy of the people.”