How early NASA inspired the women of Kate Mascarenhas’ ‘Psychology of Time Travel’

They took the form of people who did time travel as a job in the ways that are ultimately described in the finished novel. And some of the things that they might go to a psychologist with, that they might be struggling with. They might disclose that they found it difficult seeing somebody that they’d been close to who had died in the present, but when they were in another time, they encountered them. Those kind of early case studies were a way of working through what were the adaptations that somebody would have to make. And that sort of dealing with grief and death was one of them. Another one was — because my version of time travel is fixed, people might attempt to make changes, but they always result consistently with the original course of events. What sort of person would cope with knowing that their ability to change things was limited? And might the things that allow them to cope with that particular aspect of their work actually be quite bad for them in other areas of their life or in their personal relationships?