'How Long 'Til Black Future Month?' collects the marvelous short fiction of N.K. Jemisin

One person’s utopia is another’s apocalypse, a notion this acclaimed author explores in much of her work. In 2016, she became the first African American writer to receive the Hugo Award for a novel. She went on to make history when that book’s sequels netted back-to-back Hugos, making her the first writer to receive three consecutive Hugo Awards for best novel, among other honors. Fans of those books will be delighted to find a stand-alone story from the same disaster-ridden world in “How Long ’Til Black Future Month” — “Stone Hunger,” in which a young woman’s ability to tap into her vast continent’s seismic power brands her an outcast. “The world hates what she is; she learned that early on.” As in most of the stories here, the protagonist of “Stone Hunger” refuses to accept the sectarian role dictated by those who rule, or seem to rule, the broken world she inhabits.