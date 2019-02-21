New sci-fi books share stories of displaced aliens, giant walls and political intrigue in a fantasy palace

Most tales of child aliens visiting our planet depict them as almost human, at least in appearance. Superman easily passes as a human reporter and only his abilities mark him as different. Even E.T. is basically human-shaped (two arms, two legs and a head) even if the proportions are all wrong. Cory isn’t like that, there is no way he could pass as human, not even draped with a bedsheet during Halloween like Spielberg’s alien. Cory’s difference to others highlights the real messages that have been tenderly provided here – those of acceptance, warmth of human spirit along with parental love and sacrifice. It’s a wonderfully emotional, heart-warming journey of what it really means to be a parent and a reminder that at times it feels like society as a whole hasn’t really become any more accepting of those who are different since the 1960s.