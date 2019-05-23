Henry Rollins on the road with John Waters’ memoir, ‘Mr. Know-It-All’

John Waters is a FINO — Filmmaker In Name Only — because, really, he's a lot of things: writer, director, public speaker, provocateur and survivor. In “Mr. Know-It-All,” the curtain is pulled back and Waters' life, a multi-decade exercise in adaptability, perseverance and ceaseless hustle, is revealed. The essays are hyper-driven with the caloric burn of nervous energy. Art, mischief and deviance are essential to Waters. He'd be nowhere without them. So while he's always looking for a way to “filthify" your life for the better, he also needs to get paid. This being the case, he’s happened upon an ironic truth, completely free of self-pity. “You never make much money on the projects you think up when you’re young — the ones that are the most original, the ones that get you noticed. No. You cash in later once you’ve made a name for yourself and begin to fail.”