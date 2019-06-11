They were Bosnian refugees. But to Aleksandar Hemon, they’re ‘My Parents’

In Bosnian, the word katastrofa has an expansive meaning, at least in Hemon’s family. Yes, it can refer to wars and genocide, but also to life’s daily inconveniences. For Hemon’s father, traffic is a katastrofa. For Hemon himself, his soccer team’s poor defense against set pieces is a katastrofa. His mother liberally uses kastastrofa to assume the worst possible outcome of any given situation, protecting herself from bad things happening by imagining them happening beforehand. In Greek, katastrophe means “overturning,” as in the overturning of normal life during war. And in tragedy, catastrophe is what necessitates the resolution of the plot; there is no denouement without it. There is also no history without catastrophe. It is how we make sense of the world. We even organize the narration of our lives around the catastrophes we experience — breakups, injuries, deaths. “The price of this self-soothing is terrible,” Hemon writes, “even if it is well worth it.”