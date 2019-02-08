In 'Lost Children Archive,' a Southwestern road trip reveals the scars of America's immigration crisis

They are the children the travelers hear about on the radio crossing the border, whose childhood has been stolen from them; they are the children who have vanished while making the perilous journey; they are the specific children who have led the mother to this project, the two girls of a woman named Manuela, who were detained and then disappeared. They are also the children in the children’s crusade — the tragic 13th century religious pilgrimage by kids, which led to their enslavement — about whom the mother reads; they are her own children too, who reenact scenes of border crossings and Apache battles, and who become lost in more ways than one. And, of course, they are also, to us the readers, the actual children we have been hearing about in the news.