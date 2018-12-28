From a tell-all by Steve Jobs' daughter to a Russian homecoming novel, the year's best books were amplified by current events

In Jobs-land, you might picture sleek counter tops and elegant meals and trips to Hawaii — and there’s some of that — but there’s also the way the man is brilliant and relentless, with a focus and zeal for excellence that makes him seem a monster to the people who need him most. For instance, he refuses to install heat in his drafty house and won’t buy a couch for the living room. When he finally gives Lisa a computer — at this point she’s moved in with her father, an arrangement he agreed to only if she focused on him and pledged not to see her mother — she plugs in the CPU and presses the power button. Nothing happens. The man who’s designed some of the most adored devices of all time simply says to his daughter, “I don’t know,” and walks away. The computer disappears and is never replaced, leaving Brennan-Jobs not only crushed, but baffled.