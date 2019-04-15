Winston and Betty just turned 11, but they're Festival of Books experts already

Like Betty, Win has targeted nine events. There’s plenty of overlap and obstacles, but they’re excited anyway. Win’s selections include “Dystopian Fiction: It’s the End of the World as We Know It,” “Science Fiction: Worlds Beyond Our Own,” and “SPHERES: The Songs of the Cosmos in Virtual Reality.” He has dreams of writing not one book, but three. “I want to write a trilogy — dystopian-science fiction-horror,” he says. “I don’t have ideas about the plot yet, but I’ve always wanted to write one.”