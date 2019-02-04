J.D. Salinger’s unseen work to be published; reaction from literary community is mixed

Salinger became an instant literary star in 1951 with the publication of his novel "The Catcher in the Rye," which was controversial at the time for its profanity and sexual content. He only published three other books in his lifetime, all of which are now considered classics: "Nine Stories," "Franny and Zooey" and "Raise High the Roof Beam,Carpenters and Seymour: An Introduction." He died in 2010, 47 years after the publication of his last book.