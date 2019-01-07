Jill Abramson says Howard Kurtz trying to 'Foxify my book' by focusing on passage critical of New York Times

The Fox News article, written by Howard Kurtz and headlined "Former NY Times editor rips Trump coverage as biased," quoted a passage from Abramson’s book "Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts," in which she writes, "Though [current New York Times Executive Editor Dean] Baquet said publicly he didn’t want the Times to be the opposition party, his news pages were unmistakably anti-Trump. Some headlines contained raw opinion, as did some of the stories that were labeled as news analysis."