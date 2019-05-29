Jonas Brothers announce a memoir for fall release

Pop sensations the Jonas Brothers will tell the story of their lives in the music world in a new memoir.
Macmillan imprint Feiwel & Friends will publish “Blood,” written by the pop trio and author Neil Strauss, this fall.
The memoir will cap a busy year for Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who announced in February that they had reunited as a band more than five years after breaking up.
The publisher promises the brothers’ book will address the band’s sometimes-rocky history, saying that the memoir will detail “the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers, from the band’s creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, breakup at the height of their fame, and now reunification.”
The Jonas Brothers made their musical debut in 2006 with the release of the album “It’s About Time,” which they followed up the next year with a self-titled record.
After releasing two more hit albums, the band called it quits in 2013, just weeks after scrapping a planned tour over “creative differences.” They announced their reunion in February, releasing the new single “Sucker,” which quickly shot to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.
The band’s first album in 10 years, “Happiness Begins,” is set for release next month. The trio will be going on a 40-date tour later this year, which will end with a concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 20. They’ll also be playing a date in Anaheim, at the Honda Center, on Oct. 6.
“Blood” will be co-written with Neil Strauss, a music journalist known for his book “The Game: Penetrating the Secret Society of Pickup Artists.” Strauss also collaborated with the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe on their 2001 autobiography, “The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band.”
In a news release, Joe Jonas noted that the band was “not supposed to be successful.”
“From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened or lasted as long as it did,” he said. “Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we’re so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had as individuals, as artists and as family.”
“Blood” is set for publication by Feiwel & Friends on Nov. 12.